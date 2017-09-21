Joey Negro, Nicky Siano For Brixton Disco Festival

Joey Negro, Nicky Siano are set to play the inaugural Brixton Disco Festival.

The London event kicks off on April 28th, featuring DJ sets, live music, Square Roller Disco, rooftop sets, an exhibition, a full record fair, and more.

Music sits at the heart of Brixton life, with this new festival set to shine a light on disco's continued importance within club culture.

Joey Negro is set to play a stellar set at the event, while the line up also makes room for Crazy P Soundsystem, Nicky Siano, and Nick The Record.

BRIXTON DISCO FESTIVAL - Edit 6 from ANOMALOUS on Vimeo.

Brixton Disco Festival takes place on April 28th - tickets are on sale now.

