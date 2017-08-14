Jay-Z Salutes Chester Bennington

Jay-Z paid his respects to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington during his headline set at V Festival.
The rapper played the huge twin-site event last night (August 19th) and strolled through that epic catalogue for his only European show of 2017.
Material from new album '4:44' sat at the forefront, but Jay-Z couldn't resist something special in the encore.
Leading a tribute to Chester Bennington, the rapper performed a version of Linkin Park's 'Numb'.
An emotional moment, you can check out fan footage below.
#JAYZ that was special! Only European show of 2017 and it didn't disappoint... #VWeston— V FESTIVAL (@vfestival) August 19, 2017
: @samneill_photo pic.twitter.com/54YWkV7rhz