Jay-Z Salutes Chester Bennington

Jay-Z paid his respects to Linkin Park's Chester Bennington during his headline set at V Festival.

The rapper played the huge twin-site event last night (August 19th) and strolled through that epic catalogue for his only European show of 2017.

Material from new album '4:44' sat at the forefront, but Jay-Z couldn't resist something special in the encore.

Leading a tribute to Chester Bennington, the rapper performed a version of Linkin Park's 'Numb'.

An emotional moment, you can check out fan footage below.