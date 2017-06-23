Jane Weaver, Damo Suzuki For Sea Change Festival

South coast festival Sea Change returns this summer with sets from Jane Weaver and Damo Suzuki.

The Totnes event is linked to local record shop Drift Records, and it utilises make-shift venues across the historic Devon town.

The line up contains more than a few exclusives and curiosities, with Can singer Damo Suzuki and spectacular Japanese noise band Bo Ningen set to cross swords.

The spirit of collaboration also runs through Jane Weaver, artist Sam Wiehl and Liverpool new music group, Immix Ensemble, who will work on Kosmologie Ancienne.

The music line up is bustling with key sets, including Chris Carter, Lost Under Heaven, Raf Rundell, Apostille, Ex-Easter island Head, and Rival Consoles.

Alongside this Sea Change will also hold some fascinating 'in conversation' pieces, with contributions from Shirley Collins, Billy Bragg, Cosey Fanni Tutti, and David Keenan all taking part.

Tickets are on sale now.

Sea Change runs between August 24th - 25th.

