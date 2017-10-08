Jamie xx, J Hus For Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found 2018

Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found returns next summer, with sets from Jamie xx, Four Tet and J Hus.

The event takes place on Malta in the first May Bank Holiday, and has grown to attract international attention.

With fans already digging out their passports the Lost & Found team have confirmed the first details of the line up, and it's a cracker.

Jamie xx will appear at the festival, joined by the likes of Four Tet, Mercury nominee J Hus, Bicep (DJ Set), Jackmaster, The Black Madonna, Tiga, and more.

Novelist will hit up Malta, with other names on the line up including Midland, Mike Skinner, Oneman, The Heatwave, and Paul Woodford.

Tickets are on sale now.

Annie Mac Presents Lost & Found runs between May 3rd - 6th.

