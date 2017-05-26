Jack White Announces Two London Shows

Jack White has announced plans for two London shows.

The songwriter is set to release new album 'Boarding House Reach' on March 23rd, his first full length in three years.

Recorded at his Third Man studio, the record will be released through XL Recordings in the UK with lead single 'Connected By Love' online now.

Announcing plans for a lengthy European tour, Jack White has included two UK dates - alas, they're both in that there London, but it's great to have him back.

Jack White will play Hammersmith Apollo on June 27th and 28th, with tickets going on general sale from 10am next Friday (January 26th).

