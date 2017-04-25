J Hus, Bonobo, Stefflon Don For Outlook 2018

J Hus, Bonobo, and Stefflon Don are set to play Outlook this summer.

The Croatian event is simply one of the best in Europe, an annual survey of bass-heavy vibrations and underground culture.

BRIT nominee J Hus is set to play this summer's Outlook, with the initial announcement also featuring Ninja Tune producer Bonobo.

Stefflon Don is due to appear, while the line up also includes Kojey Radical, grime pioneer Wiley, dubstep production team Digital Mystikz and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Check out a preview video below.

Outlook Festival runs between September 6th - 10th.

