It's The Field Day 2017 Clashfinder

Field Day have unveiled their clashfinder for this year's festival.

It's every fans worst nightmare - heading to catch an act at a festival, only to find that someone you've spent weeks waiting to see is playing at the other end of the site at exactly the same time.

Well, fear no more, as Field Day have produced a handy clashfinder for this year's event.

Headlined by Aphex Twin and with a line up that includes (deep breath) Slowdive, Jon Hopkins, Nicolas Jaar, Arab Strap, Kevin Morby, Run The Jewels, Silver Apples, and many more, timetable clashes are somewhat inevitable.

Sideline this by getting prepared a few weeks before the event - check out the clashfinder HERE.

Field Day takes place on June 3rd.

Don't have a ticket? Enter the Clash x VERO festival comp HERE.