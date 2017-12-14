Isle Of Wight Festival 2018: Weather Report

The Isle Of Wight Festival turns 50 this weekend, and it looks as though it might stay dry.

The legendary festival returns this weekend, with a special 50th anniversary bash that will boast sets from Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, Kasabian, and many more.

The weather seems to be favourable, too, with the BBC meteorology team predicting a dry weekend.

Thursday (June 21st) opens with clouds shot through with sunny intervals, with temperatures peaking at 19°C. Friday (June 22nd) promises more of the same, with sunny spells leading to a peak of 19°C.

Saturday (June 23rd) finds the weather proving its consistency, while the festival closes on Sunday (June 24th) with a peak of 20°C.

Mild, sunny, cloud, consistent; sounds like party weather if you ask us...

The Isle Of Wight Festival runs between June 21st - 24th.

