Introducing... All Points East

New festival All Points East is set to launch in London's Victoria Park next year.

The event will last 10 days in total, running between May 25th and June 3rd at the London park.

The festival will include a three day event, alongside three stand alone shows and a variety of activities throughout the week.

An AEG/Goldenvoice production, All Points East will welcome The xx as headliners to the weekend event, while The National will play a stand alone show.

"After a thrilling four sold out shows at the Eventim Apollo in September, we are excited to take over Victoria Park next summer," say The National in a statement. "We are already thinking about ways to make this more than just a show..."

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs adds: "The council is pleased to be working with AEG, who were selected following a rigorous procurement process to deliver some exciting events in 2018 which can be enjoyed by local people, Londoners, and visitors from across the UK".

The news means that Field Day will not be in Victoria Park next year - more on that shortly.

