Interpol Add New European Shows

Interpol have added two new headline shows to their upcoming European run.

The stylish New Yorkers signalled their return last week, hosting a special online event from a mural in Mexico City.

New album 'Marauder' arrives on August 24th, while impressive lead single 'The Rover' is online now.

Set to play a full European run in November, Interpol will play London's Royal Albert Hall on November 14th.

Hitting Manchester on November 16th, the band then skip across the Irish sea to Dublin's Olympia Theatre on November 18th.

Tickets are on sale now.

Catch Interpol at the following shows:

November

14 London Royal Albert Hall w/ Nilüfer Yanya

16 Manchester O2 Apollo – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

18 Dublin Olympia Theatre – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

For tickets to the latest Interpol shows click HERE.

