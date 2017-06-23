IDLES, HMLTD To Play VISIONS 2018

IDLES and HMLTD are among the first names for this year's VISIONS festival.

The Hackney all-dayer is one of London's most perfectly formed festivals, matching an expertly curated line up to some pretty damn cool off site events.

The renowned VISIONS dog show returns this summer, while the line up is peppered with exclusive performances.

Bristol punx IDLES will perform, while HMLTD's set will undoubtedly be a theatrical highlight of the East London event.

Other names on the bill include Sampa The Great, Girlhood, Black Midi, Sports Team, and Nilifur Yanya.

Tickets are on sale now.

VISIONS takes place on August 4th.

