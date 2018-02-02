IDLES Add Extra April Tour Dates

IDLES have added a flurry of UK shows to their April schedule.
It's been a busy few weeks for the band, signing to Partisan Records and detailing their first ever American shows.
The Bristol punks will complete a run of UK shows this April, supported by hotly tipped underground group LICE.
Adding a new batch of dates to cope with demand, IDLES will hit Bath, Plymouth, Southend, Milton Keynes and more.
Tickets are on sale now, but you'd best not hang around - these will be snapped up quickly.
Catch IDLES at the following shows:
April
8 Bath Komedia*
9 Plymouth The Hub*
11 Southend Chinnery’s*
12 Ramsgate Music Hall*
13 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms*
14 Coventry Central Library
15 Blackpool Bootleg Social*
17 Glasgow G2 (SOLD OUT)*
18 Manchester Gorilla (SOLD OUT)*
19 London Heaven (SOLD OUT)*
* with LICE
