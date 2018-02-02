IDLES Add Extra April Tour Dates

IDLES have added a flurry of UK shows to their April schedule.

It's been a busy few weeks for the band, signing to Partisan Records and detailing their first ever American shows.

The Bristol punks will complete a run of UK shows this April, supported by hotly tipped underground group LICE.

Adding a new batch of dates to cope with demand, IDLES will hit Bath, Plymouth, Southend, Milton Keynes and more.

Tickets are on sale now, but you'd best not hang around - these will be snapped up quickly.

Catch IDLES at the following shows:

April

8 Bath Komedia*

9 Plymouth The Hub*

11 Southend Chinnery’s*

12 Ramsgate Music Hall*

13 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms*

14 Coventry Central Library

15 Blackpool Bootleg Social*

17 Glasgow G2 (SOLD OUT)*

18 Manchester Gorilla (SOLD OUT)*

19 London Heaven (SOLD OUT)*

* with LICE

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.