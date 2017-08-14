Iceland Airwaves Announce First Names For 2018

Superorganism, Girl Ray, and Soccer Mommy are amongst the first names for Iceland Airwaves 2018.

The Icelandic event returns this November, toasting its 20th anniversary with a bumper celebration of new music.

The first names on the bill contain some Clash favourites, including the hyper-accelerated pop of Superorganism and the DIY guitar tones of Girl Ray.

The Orielles will perform at Iceland Airwaves, while Nashville born songwriter Soccer Mommy will visit Reykjavik.

Other new names on the line up include Agent Fresco, Júníus Meyvant, Tommy Cash, and Iceland's own Cyber.

As ever, you can expect a few surprises between now and the opening night of the festival...

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Iceland Airwaves runs between November 7th - 10th.

