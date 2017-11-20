Iceage Announce New Shows For 2018

Danish punks Iceage have announced a flurry of live shows for 2018.

The band have been silent of late, concentrating on a myriad of solo projects following the wild expanse of third full length 'Plowing The Fields Of Love'.

Set to play Eurosonic in January, Iceage have now outlined a short European tour for May 2018.

Opening in Berlin, the band will criss-cross the continent before landing in London on May 8th.

Set to play the Scala venue, tickets for the show are on sale now.

Catch Iceage at the following shows:

May

4 Berlin Privat Club

5 Amsterdam Bitterzoet

6 Brussels La Nuit Botanique

7 Paris Petit Bain

8 London Scala

