Iceage Announce New Shows For 2018

Danish punks Iceage have announced a flurry of live shows for 2018.
The band have been silent of late, concentrating on a myriad of solo projects following the wild expanse of third full length 'Plowing The Fields Of Love'.
Set to play Eurosonic in January, Iceage have now outlined a short European tour for May 2018.
Opening in Berlin, the band will criss-cross the continent before landing in London on May 8th.
Set to play the Scala venue, tickets for the show are on sale now.
Catch Iceage at the following shows:
May
4 Berlin Privat Club
5 Amsterdam Bitterzoet
6 Brussels La Nuit Botanique
7 Paris Petit Bain
8 London Scala
