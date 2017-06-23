IAMDDB Announces Four Unique Live Shows

Manchester riser IAMDDB has announced plans for four very unique shows.

Sitting somewhere between UK rap, hip-hop and jazz, IAMDDB's singular style has made her one of the country's most talked about new artists.

Live, she's something pretty special - as we found out last year when Clash combined with Metropolis Live to host an extremely intimate live set.

Partnering with Red Bull, IAMDDB is set to play four unique live dates later this year and each comes with a different dress code.

Hitting Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, and London, support for the tour will be Manchester DJ duo TEKTU.

IAMDDB commented: “Each show will be very different and will only happen once. I’m asking fans to interpret the different themes themselves, so we can create something really unique together...”

Catch IAMDDB at the following shows:

April

16 Bristol Old Marble Factory - Moonlight Show / All White

17 Birmingham Institute 2 - Love Show / All Red

18 Manchester Hidden - Back to the Future Show / Back to the 90s

19 London Koko - Heaven & Hell Show / All Black

