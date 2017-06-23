Hope & Glory Festival Organisers Go Into Liquidation

The organisers of Liverpool's Hope & Glory Festival have gone into liquidation.

The event collapsed in ignoble circumstances earlier this year, with organisers pulling the plug after a farcical opening day dogged by lengthy queues and complaints.

The company behind the festival has gone into liquidation, with insolvency firm Butcher Woods explaining that 32 creditors were owed £888,984, including Liverpool City Council.

BBC reports that the councils claims it is "seeking recovery of costs associated with the clean-up operation" for the festival at Liverpool's St Georges Quarter.

The council is said to be holding an independent review "into the operational detail" of the festival which "will be complete shortly".

A spokesman said: "Any lessons learned will be implemented for future events run by outside organisations".

Hope & Glory organisers have yet to comment on this development, but in a previous statement "accepted ultimate responsibility" and "profusely apologised" to the public.

