Hookworms To Headline The Lost Weekend II

Hookworms are set to headline The Lost Weekend II in Salford.

The Leeds group were invited to take over the Islington Mill in Salford back in 2014, a performance so visceral it resulted in a full live album.

Now the band are set to do it all again. Hookworms (plus friends) will descend on the White Hotel in Salford, with music spread across March 9th and 10th.

The line up includes some real gems, too, with The Lost Weekend II featuring Drahla, Virginia Wing, Happy Meals, Cowtown, and more.

Hookworms' MB comment: "It's not every day we get given the opportunity to curate a line up full of our friends and bands we find inspirational at venues we love, so we jumped at the chance to do a second Lost Weekend."

"We've played Manchester almost as many times as we've played Leeds so it's kind of our second home at this point."

Tickets are on sale now.

The Lost Weekend runs between March 9th - 10th.

