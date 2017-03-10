Hideout Announce Full Pool Party Schedule For 2018

Croatia's award-winning Hideout Festival has confirmed the full line up for its run of boat parties this summer.

The festival makes full use of the Croatian coastline, running a series of boat parties all weekend.

In fact, you could argue that's where the action is - intimate parties with great sound systems, floating across the sea.

Alongside this, the Hideout team pus the actual genuine boat out with a series of pool-side affair, with parties from Papaya, Noa, Aquarius, Kalypso, and many more.

In fact, it's so good, we're just going to have to list the full line up:

Monday 25th June

Papaya

People Get Real

DOTB

Grainger

Ressless

Noa - Haze Pool Party

BENIC

Loui Azz!

Johnston

CEEJ

Aldo Morro

Aquarius

North Base

DBE

Devstar

Understate

Kalypso

Nicola Bear

Reg Naylor

Cera Alba

Mike Jones

Euphoria

Reasons DJs

Tuesday 26th June

Papaya - Paradise

Patrick Topping

Jamie Jones

Richy Ahmed

Mark Jenkyns

Noa

Alan Fitzpatrick

William Djoko

Cera Alba

Aquarius

DJ Luck & MC Neat

Flava D

Darkzy

North Base

Kalypso

Lauren

Lo Sung

Jeremy Underground

DJ Seinfeld

People Get Real

Euphoria

Boots N Kats

Bedlam DJs

Wednesday 27th June

Papaya

SaSaSaS

Heartless Crew

Chris Lorenzo

North Base

Noa

MK

Gotsome

Sam Devine

Jacky

Aquarius - Cuckooland

Sonny Fodera

Latmun

Max Champan

Cera Alba

Kalypso

Skream

Steve Lawler

Heidi

DOTB

Euphoria - Muzik

L&F Projekt

Thursday 28th June

Papaya - Kaluki

Solardo

Camelphat

Pirate Copy

Calvin Clarke

Noa

Gorgon City

Redlight

Doorly Reg

Naylor

Aquarius

DJ Hype

Holy Goof

The Heatwave

DBE

Kalypso

Eli Brown

Sam Devine

Mason Collective

Understate

Euphoria - Nghtwrk

Nghtwrk DJs

Bordyl

Friday 29th June

Papaya - Art’s House

Artwork

Horse Meat Disco

Reg Naylor

Noa

Skepsis

Mistajam

Barely Legal

North Base

Aquarius

Darius

Syrossian

DJ Sneak

Argy

Cera Alba

Kalypso

Eats Everything

Doorly

Cousn

Nicola Bear

Euphoria - Pro-ject

Jay Newman

Huff Sebastian



