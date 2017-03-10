Hideout Announce Full Pool Party Schedule For 2018

Croatia's award-winning Hideout Festival has confirmed the full line up for its run of boat parties this summer.
The festival makes full use of the Croatian coastline, running a series of boat parties all weekend.
In fact, you could argue that's where the action is - intimate parties with great sound systems, floating across the sea.
Alongside this, the Hideout team pus the actual genuine boat out with a series of pool-side affair, with parties from Papaya, Noa, Aquarius, Kalypso, and many more.
In fact, it's so good, we're just going to have to list the full line up:
Monday 25th June
Papaya
People Get Real
DOTB
Grainger
Ressless
Noa - Haze Pool Party
BENIC
Loui Azz!
Johnston
CEEJ
Aldo Morro
Aquarius
North Base
DBE
Devstar
Understate
Kalypso
Nicola Bear
Reg Naylor
Cera Alba
Mike Jones
Euphoria
Reasons DJs
Tuesday 26th June
Papaya - Paradise
Patrick Topping
Jamie Jones
Richy Ahmed
Mark Jenkyns
Noa
Alan Fitzpatrick
William Djoko
Cera Alba
Aquarius
DJ Luck & MC Neat
Flava D
Darkzy
North Base
Kalypso
Lauren
Lo Sung
Jeremy Underground
DJ Seinfeld
People Get Real
Euphoria
Boots N Kats
Bedlam DJs
Wednesday 27th June
Papaya
SaSaSaS
Heartless Crew
Chris Lorenzo
North Base
Noa
MK
Gotsome
Sam Devine
Jacky
Aquarius - Cuckooland
Sonny Fodera
Latmun
Max Champan
Cera Alba
Kalypso
Skream
Steve Lawler
Heidi
DOTB
Euphoria - Muzik
L&F Projekt
Thursday 28th June
Papaya - Kaluki
Solardo
Camelphat
Pirate Copy
Calvin Clarke
Noa
Gorgon City
Redlight
Doorly Reg
Naylor
Aquarius
DJ Hype
Holy Goof
The Heatwave
DBE
Kalypso
Eli Brown
Sam Devine
Mason Collective
Understate
Euphoria - Nghtwrk
Nghtwrk DJs
Bordyl
Friday 29th June
Papaya - Art’s House
Artwork
Horse Meat Disco
Reg Naylor
Noa
Skepsis
Mistajam
Barely Legal
North Base
Aquarius
Darius
Syrossian
DJ Sneak
Argy
Cera Alba
Kalypso
Eats Everything
Doorly
Cousn
Nicola Bear
Euphoria - Pro-ject
Jay Newman
Huff Sebastian
