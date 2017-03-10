Hideout festival

Hideout Announce Full Pool Party Schedule For 2018

And it's looking pretty hot...
ClashMusic
Live
01 · 06 · 2018

ClashMusic / / 01 · 06 · 2018
0

Croatia's award-winning Hideout Festival has confirmed the full line up for its run of boat parties this summer.

The festival makes full use of the Croatian coastline, running a series of boat parties all weekend.

In fact, you could argue that's where the action is - intimate parties with great sound systems, floating across the sea.

Alongside this, the Hideout team pus the actual genuine boat out with a series of pool-side affair, with parties from Papaya, Noa, Aquarius, Kalypso, and many more.

In fact, it's so good, we're just going to have to list the full line up:

Monday 25th June
Papaya
People Get Real
DOTB
Grainger
Ressless

Noa - Haze Pool Party
BENIC
Loui Azz!
Johnston
CEEJ
Aldo Morro

Aquarius
North Base
DBE
Devstar
Understate

Kalypso
Nicola Bear
Reg Naylor
Cera Alba
Mike Jones

Euphoria
Reasons DJs

Tuesday 26th June
Papaya - Paradise
Patrick Topping
Jamie Jones
Richy Ahmed
Mark Jenkyns
Noa
Alan Fitzpatrick
William Djoko
Cera Alba

Aquarius
DJ Luck & MC Neat
Flava D
Darkzy
North Base

Kalypso
Lauren
Lo Sung
Jeremy Underground
DJ Seinfeld
People Get Real
Euphoria
Boots N Kats
Bedlam DJs

Wednesday 27th June
Papaya
SaSaSaS
Heartless Crew
Chris Lorenzo
North Base

Noa
MK
Gotsome
Sam Devine
Jacky

Aquarius - Cuckooland
Sonny Fodera
Latmun
Max Champan
Cera Alba

Kalypso
Skream
Steve Lawler
Heidi
DOTB

Euphoria - Muzik
L&F Projekt

Thursday 28th June
Papaya - Kaluki
Solardo
Camelphat
Pirate Copy
Calvin Clarke

Noa
Gorgon City
Redlight
Doorly Reg
Naylor

Aquarius
DJ Hype
Holy Goof
The Heatwave
DBE

Kalypso
Eli Brown
Sam Devine
Mason Collective
Understate

Euphoria - Nghtwrk
Nghtwrk DJs
Bordyl

Friday 29th June
Papaya - Art’s House
Artwork
Horse Meat Disco
Reg Naylor

Noa
Skepsis
Mistajam
Barely Legal
North Base

Aquarius
Darius
Syrossian
DJ Sneak
Argy
Cera Alba

Kalypso
Eats Everything
Doorly
Cousn
Nicola Bear

Euphoria - Pro-ject
Jay Newman
Huff Sebastian
 

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Hideout Festival
-

Follow Clash: