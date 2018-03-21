Hideout Announce Beach + Boat Party Line Ups

Hideout have confirmed the line up details for their beach party, and the festival's annual selection of boat parties.

The Croatian event seems to get hotter every year, attracting fans from Europe and beyond for a weekend of musical debauchery.

Hideout launched a full beach party last year, and it will return in 2018 with sets from garage legend DJ EZ, Fisher, Jacky, and Mason Maynard.

Alongside this the festival has announced plans for a series of boat parties, with guests set to include Skream, house icon Kerri Chandler, fast rising producer Peggy Gou, and more.

Check out a highlights reel below, then find the complete boat party breakdown after the jump.

Sunday 24th June

Welcome to Hideout - Hideout Friends and Family

Tuesday 26th June

Open to Close - Skream

Apollonia

Solotoko - Eli Brown & Sonny Fodera

Sola - Mason Maynard & Solardo

Wednesday 27th June

Play - Devstar, Hannah Wants & Sam Divine

Housework - Jax Jones & Mason Collective

Blow - CamelPhat & Waze & Odyssey

XLR8R - Mall Grab & Peggy Gou

Thursday 28th June

Do Not Sleep - Darius Syrossian & Denney Horse Meat Disco

The Following - Disciples & Franky Rizardo

Clash - Kerri Chandler & William Djoko

Friday 29th June

My Nu Leng & M8’s - Chris Lorenzo, My Nu Leng & Skepsis

17 Steps - Dusky & Kiwi

Metropolis - Holy Goof, Notion B2B Mr Virgo & Wilkinson

Kaluki - Detlef B2B Latmun, Pete Zorba & Pirate Copy

Hideout runs between June 25th - 29th.

