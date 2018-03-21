Hideout Announce Beach + Boat Party Line Ups

Hideout have confirmed the line up details for their beach party, and the festival's annual selection of boat parties.
The Croatian event seems to get hotter every year, attracting fans from Europe and beyond for a weekend of musical debauchery.
Hideout launched a full beach party last year, and it will return in 2018 with sets from garage legend DJ EZ, Fisher, Jacky, and Mason Maynard.
Alongside this the festival has announced plans for a series of boat parties, with guests set to include Skream, house icon Kerri Chandler, fast rising producer Peggy Gou, and more.
Check out a highlights reel below, then find the complete boat party breakdown after the jump.
Sunday 24th June
Welcome to Hideout - Hideout Friends and Family
Tuesday 26th June
Open to Close - Skream
Apollonia
Solotoko - Eli Brown & Sonny Fodera
Sola - Mason Maynard & Solardo
Wednesday 27th June
Play - Devstar, Hannah Wants & Sam Divine
Housework - Jax Jones & Mason Collective
Blow - CamelPhat & Waze & Odyssey
XLR8R - Mall Grab & Peggy Gou
Thursday 28th June
Do Not Sleep - Darius Syrossian & Denney Horse Meat Disco
The Following - Disciples & Franky Rizardo
Clash - Kerri Chandler & William Djoko
Friday 29th June
My Nu Leng & M8’s - Chris Lorenzo, My Nu Leng & Skepsis
17 Steps - Dusky & Kiwi
Metropolis - Holy Goof, Notion B2B Mr Virgo & Wilkinson
Kaluki - Detlef B2B Latmun, Pete Zorba & Pirate Copy
Hideout runs between June 25th - 29th.
