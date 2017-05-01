Guns N' Roses To Headline Download

Guns N' Roses are set to headline next year's instalment of Download.

The rock and metal extravaganza returns in 2018, with confirmed headline performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Avenged Sevenfold.

Now organisers have announced the third headline act: rock icons Guns N' Roses. The always controversial group reformed for a world tour this year, and will stop by Donington on the Saturday night.

Download Festival’s Promoter, Andy Copping said: “It’s great to have this iconic line up of Guns N’ Roses headlining at Download. I am sure I am not alone when I say I have been wanting this to happen for years. It will be an incredible show and will be one of the highlights of the Download weekend!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Download runs between June 8th - 10th.

