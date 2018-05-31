Green Man Rising Final Heads To London

Green Man Rising is set to descend on London tomorrow night (June 5th) for a celebration of new and unsigned music.

The Welsh festival has gained a reputation for nurturing new talent, returning to support acts year in and year out.

Green Man Rising is a nationwide competition that allows on lucky act the chance to play at the festival's main stage.

Following a series of deliberations the final hits London's Lexington venue on June 5th, and it's set to a close competition.

Names on the bill include Adults, Bitw, The Hungry Ghosts, Park Motive, Perfect Body, and URF.

Who will win? Only one way to find out...

Green Man Rising hits London's Lexington on June 5th - tickets are on sale now.

For tickets to Green Man festival 2018 click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.