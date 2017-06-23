Green Day's Glasgow Show Cancelled

Green Day have been forced to cancel their show at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

News broke a few minutes ago that the concert - set to take place this evening (July 4th) - would not go ahead, following safety concerns about staging in the park.

Green Day have released a full statement, apologising to fans and vowing to return to Scotland. The statement reads:

"Glasgow, we are very sad to report that our show today at Bellahouston Park has been cancelled. The local Safety Council, production crew, and concert organizers have deemed the stage unsafe for the fans and everyone involved."

"We are very distraught about this as we are in Glasgow now and were very much looking forward to this show as one of the highlights of our tour. We have been playing in extreme weather conditions throughout this European tour, and the last thing we want to do is see a show cancelled. We love our Scottish fans and we don't care if it’s raining fucking sideways, although the safety of our fans and our crew is always our top priority."

"We love you Scotland, we love the city of Glasgow and it goes without saying that WE WILL BE BACK!"

Refunds are available from the point of purchase.

UPDATE

Slaves have confirmed a last minute headline show at Glasgow's O2 ABC. The duo were set to support Green Day, and have arranged the show for disappointed fans - Baby Strange will support, with tickets available on the door.