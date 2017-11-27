Gorillaz To Host Christmas Pop-Up Show

Gorillaz are set to host their very own festive pop-up shop in West London.
The band are just about to kick off a full UK tour, featuring the multi-media project's final live commitments of the year.
Two (sold out!) London shows are scheduled, with Gorillaz now set to host a festive pop-up shop on Portobello Road.
Returning to West London, the group are set to offer Gorillaz Christmas wrapping paper, G Foot clothes and accessories and the very first G Magazine.
What's G Magazine, you ask? Well, it's Gorillaz own magazine, featuring new interviews, imagery, and a lot more.
Opening this Friday (December 1st) the Gorillaz pop-up shop will be located at 357 Portobello Road, London.
Catch Gorillaz at the following shows:
November
27 Brighton Centre
29 Glasgow Hydro
December
1 Manchester Manchester Arena
2 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
4 London O2 Arena
5 London O2 Arena
For tickets to the latest Gorillaz shows click HERE.
