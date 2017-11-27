Gorillaz To Host Christmas Pop-Up Show

Gorillaz are set to host their very own festive pop-up shop in West London.

The band are just about to kick off a full UK tour, featuring the multi-media project's final live commitments of the year.

Two (sold out!) London shows are scheduled, with Gorillaz now set to host a festive pop-up shop on Portobello Road.

Returning to West London, the group are set to offer Gorillaz Christmas wrapping paper, G Foot clothes and accessories and the very first G Magazine.

What's G Magazine, you ask? Well, it's Gorillaz own magazine, featuring new interviews, imagery, and a lot more.

Opening this Friday (December 1st) the Gorillaz pop-up shop will be located at 357 Portobello Road, London.

Catch Gorillaz at the following shows:

November

27 Brighton Centre

29 Glasgow Hydro

December

1 Manchester Manchester Arena

2 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

4 London O2 Arena

5 London O2 Arena

For tickets to the latest Gorillaz shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.