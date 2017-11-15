Gorillaz, David Byrne To Play Roskilde 2018

Gorillaz and David Byrne are set to play next summer's instalment of Roskilde.

The epic Danish event is one of Europe's most historic, a truly special festival that somehow manages to gain stellar performances each and every year.

Returning in 2018, Roskilde is set to welcome a live performance from multi-media collective Gorillaz, whose 'Humanz' full length brightened up our summer.

An always incredible live set, Gorillaz will no doubt work on something unique for the Roskilde crowd.

Elsewhere, the Danish festival is set to welcome Talking Heads legend and all-round music boffin David Byrne for a no-doubt stellar set.

Stormzy will play the Nordic event, while other new additions include First Aid Kit, Fleet Foxes, Slaves, and many more.

Head of Programme Anders Wahrén says: "Both Gorillaz and David Byrne embody the spirit of Roskilde Festival's music profile. They're both exceptionally curious and open-minded, always on the lookout for new things to explore and incorporate in their music. We're thrilled to have them as part of the same line-up combined with younger acts like Stormzy and First Aid Kit."

Tickets are on sale now.

Roskilde runs between June 30th - July 7th.

