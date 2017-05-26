Glastonbury 2017 Could Be A Scorcher

This year's Glastonbury could be one of the hottest on record, according to forecasters.

The nation is currently basking in a heatwave, leading fans to ponder one question: could they possibly stretch to Worthy Farm?

Well, the short answer is... possibly.

According to the Met Office the festival should avoid those trademark downpours, with a slim chance that Glastonbury might avoid rain all together.

Opening with temperatures of just under 30 degrees celsius, Glastonbury will then cool as the weekend progresses.

The long and the short of it, though, is that you're most likely to need sun-cream than wellies.

