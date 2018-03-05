Gigs Of The Month: Powered By Skiddle - May '18

May is here, and with it comes a spring in the step of venues across the land.

The weather is getting hotter and there's two (count 'em!) Bank Holidays to explore, meaning that there's countless opportunities to catch some new music.

Clash have teamed up with our friends at Skiddle to bring you a countdown of some of the month's hottest events...

Clubs...

Cherry Mango present Tim Sweeney - The Reeds, Liverpool (May 25th) // TICKETS

The founder of long-running new music platform and mix portal Beats In Space, Tim Sweeney is one of the most quietly influential figures in North American club culture.

A rare visit to UK shores, this night finds Tim Sweeney touching down in Liverpool for an intimate club set, where anything goes. Famed for his broad-ranging sets, the night will veer for house to techno and beyond, with a special penchant for disco grooves.

- - -

Ape-X presents Mall Grab, DJ Haus, and Moxie - Digital, Newcastle (May 25th) // TICKETS

Newcastle's Digital is one of the lights of the North, managing to continually punch above its weight in terms of stellar bookings and international names.

Ape-X gather three huge names for a memorable night, with Mall Grab and DJ Haus set to deliver some floorshakers. NTS resident Moxie has her ear to the underground, meaning that this will be a varied but always vital night.

- - -

Outlook Festival launch party - Boxxed, Birmingham (May 19th) // TICKETS

Croatia's Outlook festival is a European bass hub, growing to become one of the continent's biggest and most influential club culture events.

Hosting a launch party in Brum, you can expect serious vibrations from Chimpo x Sam Binga, Finwa, Sum Cellar DJs, and more.

- - -

Highest Point Festival, Lancaster (May 18th - 20th) // TICKETS

A new name for the festival season, Highest Point promises to be the biggest - and probably the best - festival Lancaster has ever seen.

Day-time programming is family-oriented, while night-time gets a little rowdy. There's a charity element, too, with £1 from each ticket being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Gigs...

Jungle - O2 Ritz, Manchester (May 10th) // TICKETS

Jungle's debut album delivered underground thrills in a pop package, becoming one of 2014's most talked-about debuts.

Since then they've laid low, cautiously working on material before deciding to take their next step. Word is, a follow up isn't too far off with these UK shows acting as a neat preview - Manchester is in for a treat...

- - -

Trampolene - Scala, London (May 9th) // TICKETS

Trampolene's underground journey has been spurred on by word of mouth hype, with their debut album 'Swansea to Hornsey' making a colossal impact last year.

Since then the group have scarcely stopped to breath, playing show after riveting show. Hitting London, this night at the city's historic Scala venue should be one to live long in the memory...

- - -

Asian Dub Foundations x La Haine - St Luke's, Glasgow // TICKETS

La Haine is a landmark of French cinema, an infamous portrayal of youth culture, racial inequality, and police brutality. Asian Dub Foundation have crafted a live soundtrack for the film, which feels more relevant with each passing day.

A short UK run has been confirmed, but we've opted for the Glasgow date at St Luke's is such a special venue for any message - particularly one this potent.

- - -

The Great Escape - Brighton (May 17th - 19th) // TICKETS

What else is there to say about The Great Escape? Simply, one of the most vital music events in Europe, a new music symposium that bring together hundreds of acts from countless different continents.

This year will be bigger and better than ever, with new venues, a bumper bill, and a host of surprises - not least the Clash stage, in Brighton's Arch venue on May 17th and 18th.

- - -

