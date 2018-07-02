George FitzGerald, Abra Cadabra, Ms. Banks For Hideout

George FitzGerald, Abra Cadabra, Ms. Banks and more have been confirmed for Hideout.

The huge Croatian festival returns this summer, with thousands of fans descending on the Isle of Pag.

New additions include a slew of big names, including Domino signed producer and stellar DJ George FitzGerald.

Afro-swing star Abra Cadabra is set to appear, alongside rising rap talent Ms. Banks.

Horse Meat Disco will travel out to Hideout, joined by Paul Woolford, Barely Legal, Danny Howard, and Charlie Sloth.

Talking about the festival, Charlie Sloth says: “Really excited to be playing Hideout for the first time ever. It’s an honour to play one of the biggest festivals in the world!! Can’t wait to SHUT IT DOWN!!!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Hideout runs between July 25th - 29th.

