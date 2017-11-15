Gengahr, Isaac Gracie To Play CALM's Street Party

Gengahr and Isaac Gracie are amongst the artists confirmed for CALM's Torch Songs street party.

The project launched 12 months ago, aiming at allowing new musicians a platform to aid those with mental health issues.

The Torch Songs project is now one year ago, with CALM set to host a special street party at London's Newburgh Street on November 19th.

Kicking off at 2pm, the busker-style performances will include sets from The Boxer Rebellion, Gengahr, Isaac Gracie and Lewis Watson, with more very special guest performers to be announced.

It's all free, and for an incredibly worthwhile cause. James Scroggs, CALM’s Chair of Trustees, said: “This time last year we were humbled by the artists who participated and supported our Torch Song campaign. 12 months on it feels right to continue to celebrate music as a universally powerful tool to lift our spirits and help us find our way through difficult times."

CALM's Torch Songs street party takes place on November 19th.

