Fuzz Club Are Set To Host Their Own Festival

Fuzz Club are set to host their own two-day festival in Eindhoven later this year.

The always on-point label specialise in the nexus between noise rock, shoegaze, and dream pop, piecing together a killer roster in the process.

In what could well be their most ambitious move yet the Fuzz Club family are set to descend on Eindhoven for two days of live music, with a few guests in the pipeline as well.

Taking place at the Effenaar venue between August 24th - 25th, the initial line up features The Black Angels, The Underground Youth, Ron Gallo, and Holy Wave.

Label founder Casper Dee explains:

"A big part of what we at Fuzz Club want to do this year is take a step back from being just a label and go about celebrating the amazingly far-reaching and creative scene we find ourselves so lucky to be involved in. One of the ways we're planning on doing that (and trust us, this is just the start!) is with Fuzz Club Eindhoven 2018."

"We really wanted to create an event that brings together this huge international community and showcases the bands in the best possible way - and what better way than throwing a huge two-day party with heaps of our friends! It's going to be a pretty special weekend."

Tickets are on sale now.

Fuzz Club's Eindhoven festival runs between August 24th - 25th.

