Future Islands Add November Shows

Tickets go on sale this week...
Robin Murray
Live
11 · 07 · 2017
Future Islands (Credit: Tom Hines)

Robin Murray / / 11 · 07 · 2017
0

Future Islands have added a flurry of November tour dates, with tickets to go on sale this week.

The band announced plans for a Brixton Academy date on November 20th, with tickets selling out within a few hours.

Extending their plans, Future Islands will now play a second Brixton show before hitting Manchester, Bournemouth, and Norwich.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 14th) at 10am.

Catch Future Islands at the following shows:

November
20 London O2 Academy Brixton **SOLD OUT**
21 London O2 Academy Brixton
24 Manchester O2 Apollo
25 Bournemouth O2 Academy
26 Norwich UEA

Buy Clash Magazine

Future Islands
-

Follow Clash: