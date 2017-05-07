Future Islands Add November Shows

Future Islands have added a flurry of November tour dates, with tickets to go on sale this week.

The band announced plans for a Brixton Academy date on November 20th, with tickets selling out within a few hours.

Extending their plans, Future Islands will now play a second Brixton show before hitting Manchester, Bournemouth, and Norwich.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 14th) at 10am.

Catch Future Islands at the following shows:

November

20 London O2 Academy Brixton **SOLD OUT**

21 London O2 Academy Brixton

24 Manchester O2 Apollo

25 Bournemouth O2 Academy

26 Norwich UEA