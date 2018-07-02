Frightened Rabbit To Host Festival In Glasgow

Frightened Rabbit are set to host their own festival in Glasgow.

The band have - by and large - called the Scottish city home for more than a decade now, and have deep roots in Glasgow's creative community.

New festival The First Incident reflects this, with Frightened Rabbit taking charge at the SWG3 space on June 1st.

The line up is still being pieced together, but will feature Hookworms, Be Charlotte, and Dama Scout, among others.

An aftershow party will take place at SWG3 and is set to feature DJ sets from Frightened Rabbit themselves, Twilight Sad's James Graham, and Mike Palmer of We Were Promised Jetpacks.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 16th) at 10am.

Catch Frightened Rabbit at the following shows:

March

13 Newcastle The Cluny

15 Manchester Ritz

16 London Forum

17 Glasgow Academy

May

26 Halifax Piece Hall (with Father John Misty)

June

1 Glasgow The First Incident Festival

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.