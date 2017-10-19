Frightened Rabbit are set to re-visit 'The Midnight Organ Fight' with a series of live shows early next year.

The Scottish group released the album in 2008, with Scott Hutchison's intense lyricism delivered an explicit account of heartbreak, lust, depression, and redemption.

An overwhelming listen, it remains a real high point for fans of the band, with songs such as 'Old Old Fashioned' remaining perennial live favourites.

With winter drawing in Frightened Rabbit have decided to re-visit the album in full, performing 'The Midnight Organ Fight' at a series of shows.

The group explain: "If you are one of those souls who was around when 'The Midnight Organ Fight' was first released, coming to watch us scrap our way through those songs as we toured the album and ourselves into the ground, you may be interested to learn that it all happened nearly ten years ago."

Organising a series of dates, tickets go on general sale this Friday (November 3rd). Dates are as follows:

March

15 Manchester O2 Ritz

16 London O2 Forum Kentish Town

17 Glasgow O2 Academy

For tickets to the latest Frightened Rabbit shows click HERE.

