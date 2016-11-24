Friendly Fires Are Back, Brixton Academy Show Confirmed

Yep, the comeback is on!
Robin Murray
Live
25 · 09 · 2017
Friendly Fires

Friendly Fires are back.

The group seemed to fade away after the release of 2012's 'Pala', but in an interview with Clash last year singer Ed MacFarlane seemed to leave the door open for their return.

And it seems he was pretty firm on that - the band are back, with social media accounts relaunched, new music previewed, and a headline show confirmed.

Friendly Fires will play London venue Brixton Academy on April 5th - sign up for a ticket pre-sale HERE.

Check out a snippet of new material below.

Friendly Fires
