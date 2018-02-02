Friendly Fires Add Leeds, Norwich Shows

Friendly Fires have added two new shows with tickets going on sale later this week.

The band confirmed their return at the tail end of last year, announcing plans for a show at London's Brixton Academy.

The date sold out within minutes, with Friendly Fires subsequently detailing a string of festival shows.

Now the English group have announced plans for two new live shows, playing Leeds Beckett Students' Union on March 29th, before hitting the Waterfront in Norwich on March 30th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 9th).

Catch Friendly Fires at the following shows:

March

29 Leeds Beckett Students' Union

30 Norwich Waterfront

April

5 London Brixton Academy

