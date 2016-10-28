Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Primavera

Frank Ocean has pulled out of his slot at this year's Primavera festival.

The singer was set to to headline Friday (June 2nd) at Parc Del Forum, but after weeks of speculation this will not now go ahead.

Primavera issued a statement to clarify the matter:

"We regret to announce that Frank Ocean’s concert programmed on Friday 2nd June in the Parc del Fòrum as part of Primavera Sound festival has been cancelled due to production delays beyond his control. The artist has apologised and has reiterated his wish to come to Barcelona soon."

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this situation and we appreciate your understanding. Soon we will inform you about the possible changes to the schedule in light of the above."

For full refund details click HERE.

For tickets to the latest Frank Ocean shows click HERE.