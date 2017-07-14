Frank Ocean Headlines Lovebox

Frank Ocean headlined Lovebox last night (July 14th), turning in an unconventional performance.

The run up to the Victoria Park event was dogged by speculation on whether the 'Blonde' singer would appear, but in the end it was a remarkably smooth headline slot.

A 'Blonded' pop up shop sold screen-printed t-shirts on site at 50 quid a pop, while the artist himself was 30 minutes late onstage.

When he did appear, though, Frank Ocean delivered something truly memorable - replete with a stage set up that stretched out to the middle of the crowd, and Hello Kitty markers for the lyrics.

Highlights included 'Pink + White', an emotional 'Self Control' and a wonderful, flexible, ever-evolving 'Thinkin' Bout You'.

Clash is about to head on site for Day Two - check out our full review (and photographs) tomorrow...