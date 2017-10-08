Frank Carter Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have cancelled upcoming shows with the singer opening up about his mental health issues.

The band were due to join Papa Roach on a series of European shows, but have instead opted to pull out of the tour.

Frank Carter has revealed he needs to rest, with the singer posting a full, frank statement about his mental health.

It opens: "The past two years have been a whirlwind of intensity and high emotion for myself and my family. It has been both a wonderfully fulfilling and exciting place to be and at times a brutally bleak landscape that I have found myself walking in, alone and terrified."

The note continues: "No person should ever have to constantly fight through demons."

"So instead, I am taking some time away from touring to focus on finding the light within myself to be able to always find a safe passage through any situation that the dark labyrinthine confines of my mind can throw at me."

Frank Carter ends: " If you are struggling with the weight of the world around you, please talk to someone. Embarrassment breeds Shame, shame breeds loneliness and loneliness will kill you if you let it."

"You are not alone."

Check out the full note below:

