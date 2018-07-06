Four Artists Not To Miss At Hideout Festival 2018

With Croatia’s biggest – and hottest - electronic music festival Hideout kicking off on Sunday, we’ve picked four essential artists from the worlds of house, techno, disco, grime and bass that definitely shouldn’t be missed.

Returning to the picturesque Isle of Pag from June 24th to 30th for what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest parties of the summer, more than 150 electronic artists will play across land, beach and ocean.

Spread across five sun-soaked days on the idyllic Zrce Beach, pool parties run from the afternoon to the early hours at four different venues: Papaya, Noa, Kalypso and Aquarius.

Away from the headline names (Patrick Topping, MK, Alan Fitzpatrick), here’s our pick of who you should be seeing from further down the line-up.

Mason Maynard



One of the fastest rising names in the tech-house scene, Manchester’s Mason Maynard packed a 10,000-capacity aircraft hanger at We Are FSTVL last month and has already released chunky dancefloor heaters on Green Velvet’s Relief Records and Solardo’s Sola imprint.

Expect anthems like ‘Puffy’ and ‘Ejaculate’ to go off when he takes charge of Kalypso late on Monday night.

Ms Banks



South London MC and Nicki Minaj’s new favourite rapper Ms Banks is quickly taking the crown as the queen of UK rap. Having started rapping at the age of 11, she’s since sold out Omeara in London. Her hard-hitting ice-cold flow is sure to be one of the talking points when she steps up at Aquarius on the closing night (June 29th).

Peggy Gou



You’ve got to have been living under a rock not to have heard the name Peggy Gou – or felt Goumania taking over the world – but having played in virtually every continent over the last few years, the Korean Berlin-based DJ and producer is at the forefront of the dance music scene.

Get ready to wave your shoe in the air to her blend of acid-tinged house, techno as she gets behind the decks of Aquarius on Thursday evening.

Artwork



Known for upbeat sets full of disco and funk classics alongside house, techno and acid, we couldn’t think of anyone more suited to soundtrack a pool party under the Croatian sunshine. Joined by good time purveyors Horse Meat Disco, expect a jubilant afternoon full of energy – perfect for the final poolside event of the week.

Hideout festival runs between June 24th - 30th.

Words: Ben Jolley

