Foo Fighters just sold 200,000 tickets in under four hours.

The band announced a flurry of huge UK stadium shows for next summer, including one Manchester date and two nights in London.

Tickets went on sale at 9am this morning (October 20th) and within four hours they had completely sold out.

Waking up to the news Dave Grohl said: “Hey UK.... what better way to wake up than a hot, black coffee and 3 sold out stadiums. Unreal! You've always made us feel so at home there. Now it's our turn to give it back. We're gonna light those motherfuckers up.... See you there, Dave”.

If you were lucky enough to get a ticket then you can catch Foo Fighters at the following shows:

June

19 Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT

22 London Stadium SOLD OUT

23 London Stadium SOLD OUT

