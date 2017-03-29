Foals' Yannis Philippakis Launches New Club Night

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis is set to launch new club night MILK. in Peckham this month.

The new venture takes place at London's Rye Wax venue, with the monthly shindig set to match expertly curated line ups to an improvisational approach.

Kicking off on January 18th, tickets are strictly limited to 100 people while the performances are set to be chopped down and pressed on vinyl.

The line up is being kept under wraps, while special guest DJs will keep the floor moving until the wee small hours.

Yannis explains...

"I want to make a club night that me & my friends would want to go to. Where the night acts like a sort of dream collider of different musicians in the hope of the surprising, the life affirming & the down right dirty. A night that is liberating for both audience & musicians who'll get to play outside of their usual confines. No night will be the same. Each time a surprise."

"The music goes late, the party is hedonistic, the musicians free & brought together in the spirit of the moment. And something permanent, a permanent archive of the night is captured for those who want it & cut into vinyl round the corner. Fresh milk in a bottle. This is gonna be for the 'heads."

Grab your ticket HERE.

