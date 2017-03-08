First Aid Kit For Larmer Tree Festival

First Aid Kit are set to play this year's Larmer Tree Festival, it has been confirmed.

The much-loved event returns this summer, assembling a stellar array of music, comedy, fine food, and a whole lot more.

Scandinavian group First Aid Kit lead the way, performing material from their stellar new album, while the line up also finds room for Tune-Yards, Nadine Shah, and Susanne Sundfør.

Irish songwriter Seamus Fogarty is due to play Larmer Tree Festival, with the bill also including pop newcomer Naaz, Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker.

As if that wasn't enough, the festival is also set to welcome Larmer Tree Spa - hot tubs, a sauna yurt, and a cosy Bedouin chill out lounge, courtesy of Kernow Springs.

Creative Director Sarah Dennehy says: "It’s an honour to be involved with this longstanding, independent, super cool little Festival. And stoked to announce our first wave of acts; but there’s much more to be announced over the coming months, with one or two surprises!"

Larmer Tree Festival runs between July 19th - 22nd.

