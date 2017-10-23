Field Music Announce Lengthy UK Tour

Field Music have announced a lengthy series of shows for Spring 2018.

The brothers Brewis will hit the road once more, with the tour opening in Brighton's Komedia on March 8th.

The group then play Bristol, Southampton, and Exeter, with dates also confirmed in Glasgow, Liverpool, and Sheffield.

Field Music will play a very special set at London's Barbican venue, accompanied by the Open Here Orchestra.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 27th) at 10am.

Catch Field Music at the following shows:

March

8 Brighton Komedia

9 Bristol The Lantern

10 Southampton Engine Rooms

11 Exeter Phoenix

15 Birmingham 02 Institute 2

16 Manchester Gorilla

17 Glasgow Saint Luke's

22 Liverpool Arts Club

23 Sheffield Foundry

24 Norwich The Waterfront

25 London Barbican with the Open Here Orchestra

For tickets to the latest Field Music shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.