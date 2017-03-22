Field Day Is Moving To South London

Field Day has announced that it will move to South London in 2018.

The festival was traditionally held in Victoria Park, but will relocate from East London after All Points East secured exclusive use of the area.

Deciding to move to Brockwell Park, it hopes to build on the enormous success it's enjoyed for the past decade.

Field Day co-founder Marcus Weedon said:

"We’re delighted to be hosting Field Day 2018 in south London. We look forward to working with Lambeth Council, residents, local businesses and stakeholder groups to ensure the event in Brockwell Park is a huge success and lay the foundation for what we hope is our home for many years to come. We’ve had 11 incredible and memorable years in Victoria Park and very much look forward to bringing Field Day to Brockwell Park over two days in June."

Full line up details are expected on Monday (February 5th).

Field Day runs between June 1st - 2nd.

