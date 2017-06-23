Fever Ray, BADBADNOTGOOD Added To Melt 2018

Fever Ray and BADBADNOTGOOD are amongst the latest additions to Germany's Melt Festival.

Boasting a truly unique site - a former open-cast mine, no less - Melt Festival matches this post-industrial landscape to a carefully curated line up.

Fever Ray will perform at the German festival, following the release of new album 'Plunge' earlier in the year.

Other new additions on the line up include BADBADNOTGOOD, with the Toronto avant jazzers building a truly special live show.

Elsewhere, ODESZA will perform at the event, with ALMA, Fatima Yamaha, and Jayda G all set to take part.

The new additions join Kim Ann Foxman, Fatima Al Quidiri, WhoMadeWho, Moscoman, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Melt Festival runs between July 13th - 15th.

