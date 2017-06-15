Festival Iminente Hits London This Weekend

Festival Iminente is set to hit London this weekend, bringing together new talent at the Old Truman Brewery.

Lisbon is one of Europe's real creative hubs, a place where good weather, history, culture, and technology combine to create a fertile breeding ground for new ideas.

Curated by Portuguese artist Vhils and Lisbon’s Underdogs Gallery, Festival Iminente brings a taste of Portugal to London's East End.

Hitting the Old Truman Brewery this weekend (July 28th - 29th), the line up fuses emerging Lisbon talent with some UK voices.

Artists on the line up include (deep breath) Novelist, DJ Glue, DJ Kking Kong, DJ Big, Francis Dale, Slow J, DJ Ride, Shaka Lion, Batida, DJ Nigga Fox, Cachupa Psicadélica, Chullage.

Grab your ticket HERE.

Festival Iminente runs between July 28th - 29th.