Ezra Furman Is Playing Brixton Academy

Ezra Furman is set to play a huge Brixton Academy show next year as part of a newly announced UK tour.

The songwriter recently signalled his return, with new album 'Transangelic Exodus' set to arrive on February 9th.

A stellar live performer, Ezra will play Leeds' Brudenell Social Club on February 3rd, before hitting Liverpool, and Folkestone.

Ezra Furman will play London's Brixton Academy on May 23rd, opening a second leg of the tour, before visiting Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, and finally a short hop to Dublin.

Tickets go on sale shortly.

Catch Ezra Furman at the following shows:

February

3 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

4 Liverpool Arts Club

10 Folkestone Quarterhouse

May

23 London O2 Brixton Academy

24 Bristol Colston Hall

27 Manchester Albert Hall

28 Glasgow O2 ABC Glasgow

29 Dublin Tivoli Theatre

For tickets to the latest Ezra Furman shows click HERE.

