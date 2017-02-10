Eskimo Dance Returns To Boxpark Croydon

Eskimo Dance is set to return to Boxpark Croydon later this month.

The legendary grime night was kicked off by Wiley, and since then has become pivotal to the genre's evolution.

Hitting Boxpark Croydon in South London last year, it brought together some of the best MCs and DJs in the game.

Returning to the venue later this month, Eskimo Dance will bring together Ghetts, D Double E, Logan Sama and more.

President T is set to perform, with other names on the bill including Grim Sickers, Rude Kid, Frisco, and Target, with a few guests on the night.

It all kicks off on October 28th, and you can grab a ticket HERE.

