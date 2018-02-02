Erykah Badu Is Playing Field Day

Erykah Badu is set to play London festival Field Day this summer.

The iconic American performer will return to London, helping inaugurate Field Day's move to Brockwell Park.

Erykah Badu will complete a UK festival exclusive, with Field Day marking her sole UK festival set of the summer.

Other new names on the Field Day bill include Fever Ray, jazz futurist Thundercat, afrobeat legend Tony Allen, and Jeff Mills.

Stones Throw beatmaker Madlib will appear, while Ninja Tune artist Jordan Rakei, Earl Sweatshirt, Loyle Carner, and more.

Speaking about the line-up, Field Day co-founder Tom Baker said:

“I'm excited about our move south to Brixton and having the historic Brockwell Park as our new home. As lots of Londoner’s know moving on can be a wrench but is also just a part of life in this amazing city, and we know there’s so much musical history to build on in our new place."

"Since Field Day started in 2007, some might say that London has become festival crazy, there is just so much amazing live music to see, but for us, now more than ever, it’s really key to cut above those that ape you. I feel the Field Day 2018 line up is one of the best yet, it's fresh and exciting, cutting edge but has some absolute legends and returning Field Day veterans, its 'Field Day’… through and through."

Tickets are on sale now.

Field Day runs between June 1st - 2nd.

