Eric Clapton To Play Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park

Eric Clapton is set to play a huge London show as part of Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park.

The legendary guitarist first played London's Hyde Park back in 1969, as part of the inaugural performance from super-group Blind Faith.

Playing Hyde Park in 2008 to raise money for The Prince’s Trust, Eric Clapton returns to the park next summer as a guest of Barclaycard presents British Summertime.

“I have happy memories of performing in Hyde Park in the past,” says Eric, “and I’m really looking forward to playing there again – the whole atmosphere is very special.”

Taking place on July 8th, the bill will also include Santana, Gary Clark Jr., and Eric Clapton's old Blind Faith band mate Stevie Winwood.

James King, Senior Vice President, AEG Presents comments: “Eric Clapton is in our fantasy line up every year for BST Hyde Park, a British great to stand alongside the legends that have graced our Great Oak Stage since 2013. Add in Santana, Steve Winwood and Gary Clark JR and we absolutely cannot wait to bring this incredible show to the park.”

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (December 1st) at 9am.

Eric Clapton plays Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 8th.

