Eminem To Play Roskilde

Eminem is set to play this summer's instalment of Roskilde.

The enormous Danish event is one of Europe's most prominent festivals, capable of gathering line ups other events can't quite reach.

This year's cast is typically varied, with Roskilde boasting sets from Gorillaz, Bruno Mars, David Byrne, and many more.

In a real coup Roskilde will welcome Eminem for what will be his first ever performance on Danish soil.

Head of programme Anders Wahrén says:

“Eminem is one of the biggest artists of his generation, and we are absolutely thrilled to finally get him to Denmark. We have wanted him at Roskilde Festival for so many years, and I must admit I almost shed a tear of joy when I got the confirmation.”

“Eminem’s importance can’t be overstated. More than anyone else, he has brought hip-hop to new audiences. His Reading show last year served as proof that he can conquer a festival crowd, and we can’t wait to see him on our iconic Orange Stage.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Roskilde runs between June 30th - July 7th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.